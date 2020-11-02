Family and Friends: We joined Mahama’s gov’t through different doors – Tetteh sisters defend

Hannah Tetteh with her sisters Gabriella and Gizella

Sister of former Foreign Affairs Minister, Hannah Tetteh, Gabriella Tetteh has defended claims that the Mahama led administration was also into family and friends.

According to her, she and her other sisters entered the Mahama led administration through several doors and not through the President like it’s currently happening.



“Secondly, even though all three of us served in JMs govt, we entered through different means. Hannah was appointed directly by JM, I was called by H.E Amissah Arthur and Gizella by the then transport minister. Unlike the current situation where one man alone appointed so many,” Gabriella Tetteh said.



She said unlike the NPP government that promised not to run a family and friends government, her father did not campaign or promise any Ghanaian that he will not appoint family and friends when he’s noted for.

“My father didn’t mount a campaign platform to say he won’t appoint his family and friends when he is voted into office so people should vote for him,” Gabriella Tetteh indicated.



