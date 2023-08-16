Family demands justice as two police officers allegedly beat 17-year-old boy to death

Some officers of the Ghana Police service

Two police officers are accused of beating to death a washing bay attendant in a washing bay in Mamanso.

Samuel Boateng, a.k.a. Kwasi, 17, has been identified as dead.



The deceased’s family has requested that the case be investigated by the police.



Emmanuelnuel, the deceased’s brother, told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the officers allegedly attacked him because he had disrespected them.



He claimed that the sibling was in excruciating pain and was transported to the hospital, where he apparently died.



He described how the officers drove their car to the washing facility and instructed Kwasi to wash it.



Kwasi, on the other hand, declined to wash the automobile because they (the police) do not pay for such services.

Water was splashed on the officers while Kwasi was working on another vehicle, so he (Kwasi) apologised and the officers left.



However, another individual is claimed to have called the officers back and told them Kwasi had insulted them.



The officers allegedly returned and beat Kwasi.



Emmanuel revealed that, while the owner of the bay witnessed the incident, he is now denying seeing it.



“The owner of the washing bay witnessed what happened,” he claimed. He called my mother and told her that the officers had attacked my brother. But he’s changed his story and claims he didn’t see what happened.”