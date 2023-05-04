Family head arrested for butchering man over land at Enyan Obontser

The suspect and his nephew are said to have attacked and butchered the victim while on his farm

A family head at Enyan Obontser in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region has been arrested for butchering a 45-year-old man over land.

The suspect, Teacher Arkoh and his nephew are said to have attacked and butchered the victim while on his farm without asking him any question.



The victim was rushed to the Abaasa Health Centre for treatment and a report filed at the Police station.



The Police swiftly commenced investigation and succeeded in arresting the family head.

A search has however been mounted for his nephew who is on the run.



Meanwhile, residents say they are now living in fear and panic as this is not the first time such incident has happened in the Enyan Obontser Community.



They recall that someone was killed over land last year (2022), hence calling on the Police Service to strengthen security in the area.