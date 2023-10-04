Family hurl curses on suspect who murdered his madam at Sokoban

File photo

Source: GNA

Highly agitated family members, relatives, and friends of the late Princess Afia Ahenkan, the 35-year-old lady who was murdered by her houseboy at Sokoban near Kumasi, on Tuesday hurled curses on the suspected killer when he appeared before the Asokore-Mampong District court.

They besieged the Police vehicle transporting the suspect, John Allister, out of the court premises and demanded that the Police released him for them to carry out instance justice to him.



After the unsuccessful attempt to get hold and lynch him, they hurled curses on him as the Police van drove him away from the court premises to continue to be on remand.



The court presided over by Mr Buabeng Quansah, adjourned the case to October 17,2023,3 to enable the Police to continue with their investigations.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Stephen Ofori, prosecuting told the court that, a pathology report revealed that Princes Ahenkan, also known as Stella Osei, died un-naturally because of multiple stabbing and other death related attacks.



The Police, therefore, needed enough time to continue its investigations.

Allister, 22, allegedly attacked and stabbed his employer several times to death, just 11 days into the employment.



Meanwhile, the Police have charged John Allister with a fresh case of stealing.



He was accused of stealing over Gh¢167,000.00 from his previous employer, a hotel manager at Bantama in Kumasi.



He appeared before the Asokwa District Court on Monday October 02, 2023.



He was alleged to have bolted with the hotel Manager’s phone and withdrawn the cash from her bank account, using the mobile banking app on the phone.