3
Menu
News

Family lawyer of West Hills Mall murder victim petitions Akufo-Ado to sack IGP

IGP Dampare.png IGP, George Akuffo Dampare

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

FX Law and Associates led by Member of Parliament for Madina, Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu has petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately remove Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as Inspector General of Police (IGP).

This is in relation to the IGP’s inaction according to Mr Sosu with regard to the murder of Shadrack Arloo by a police officer and a private security man at the West Hills Mall on 30th January 2023.

Mr Sosu and some MPs including the Family of the late Shadrack Arloo had on the first of February, 2023 petitioned the IGP to investigate and arrest police officers involved in the said case.

However, the seven-day ultimatum given by the family and the lawyer was not met by the Police.

FX Law and Associates, thus, wants the IGP fired for negligence.

The law firm is also demanding an investigation into the murder to prevent future recurrence.

Below is the petition:

Source: classfmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race