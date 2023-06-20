Family members pelt stones, rain curses, insults as inspector Twumasi appears in court for third time:

Correspondence from Ashanti region

The Asokore Mampong District Court in Kumasi was once again characterized by dramatic scenes following both the appearance and the disappearance of Inspector Ahmed Twumasi on Tuesday 20th April, 2023.



Angered by his appearance in a car amid police petrol team in both circumstance, some family members who could not fathom why such a murderer must be given protection started raining curses and insults on the killer police officer and the other officers whom they perceived were giving protection to the murderer.



In addition to the curses and insults were the pelting of stones and water by these angry family members of the late Victoria Dapaah aka Maadwoa who was murdered in April, 2023 at Adum - Kumasi.



Some of these angry family members who spoke to this reporter disclosed that they see no reason why such a murderer would be escorted in a car with heavy security protection.

This is the third time Inspector Ahmed Twumasi aka Taacum who was arrested on April 23, 2023 over the murder of Victoria Dapaah at Adum has been to court. Inspector Twumasi has not got it easy in the hands of the angry family members, despite the case being pursued by the court, the police and even the state. In all his three(3) appearances, some of these angry family members throng in to the court to pronounce curses and insults on him for committing such a crime.



Meanwhile, the killer police officer who has been transferred to the high court is expected to make his first appearance at the high on 13th July, 2023.







