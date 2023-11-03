Family of 16-year-old 'murdered' okada rider decry delays in prosecution

File photo

The family of 16-year-old Okada Rider, Emmanuel Amoah, also known as Vision, who was allegedly slain and burned for ceremonial purposes at Baafikrom in the Assin South District, has expressed dissatisfaction with the police probe.

They are also unsatisfied with the police hospital’s delay in providing the report on the test, which is to be performed on the remains recovered in the suspect’s house since the tragic incident on January 23, 2023.



The spokesperson of the family, Alex Amoah, in an interview with the media, pleaded with the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo Dampare, to redeem his promise.



He said the IGP had promised the family that all those behind the incident would be brought to justice.



He said after several months, the Police failed to submit it report on the matter following which the presiding judge, His Worship Abdul Majid Iliasu, adjourned to November 14, 2023.



According to him, the IGP called the bereaved family in the early hours of the deceased’s disappearance through the Central North Regional Commander, DCOP Teye Kudjo, to express the police’s eagerness to investigate the matter and ensure justice was served.

He characterised the IGP’s extended silence and inaction as a lack of dedication and interest in investigating the issue, and he demanded that the inquiry be expedited.



“Everything indicates that our son was murdered, but there is an undue delay in the investigation.” Nothing has transpired since February, when the incident occurred. As a result, we are pleading with the IGP to keep his promise and speed up the investigation. I’m losing trust and faith in the promise he made to us. The family is in mourning and spends a lot of money on back-and-forth transportation.”



In addition, the deceased’s mother expressed their financial and health woes, emphasising the necessity for an expedited trial, especially since the suspect had confessed to the horrible murder.



“I am grieving as a mother. I want justice served. My son has finished school and his results are in and preparing him to continue his education but was unfortunately murdered. It would have been best if he died a natural death at home and I buried him. I am appealing to the IGP to intervene. This is the second time I am appealing to him. He should hear my cry and so what is necessary so I will get justice for my son.”



Meanwhile, Francis Arhin, also known as Kofi Sammy, a spiritualist, has been remanded in prison, but his accomplice, John Coffie, a.k.a. Oluman Kakraba, has been granted bail.