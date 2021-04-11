Family of 4 burnt to death in a fire outbreak at Manso Aponapon

Fiel photo of a fire disaster scene

Four persons have been burnt to death in a domestic fire outbreak at Manso Aponapon in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti region.

The incident occurred Saturday around 11pm.



The deceased include a pregnant woman (Esther Kwabena), her husband (Kofi Owusu), and their two children aged 9 and 5 years.



Four other tenants who were in the house got injured and are receiving treatment at the St Martin’s hospital in Agroyesum.



Confirming the incident to 3news.com, the Amansie South NADMO coordinator Edward Oduro Nsiah said he received a distress call around to 12am Sunday about the fire and he immediately called the fire service for intervention.

“The fire started around 11:30pm but I received a call around 12am. I immediately reached out to fire service but before they got to thw scene, the family of four had already been burnt beyond recognition. The firefighters however managed to douse the flame saving four other tenants in the compound house”.



The bodies have been deposited at St Martin’s hospital at Agroyesum.



Even though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigation points to electrical fault.