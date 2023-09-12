Family of Slain Goaso Krontihene seeks justice, calls for urgent investigation

Late Goaso Krontihene

The family of the late Goaso Krontihene, Nana Kwadwo Kumah Yenhyira, known as Akora Kwadwo, has expressed profound sorrow and outrage over the brutal murder of their beloved father.

The family suspects that this gruesome act might be connected to the long-standing chieftaincy conflict currently before Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II.



Akora Kwadwo had taken his grievances to the Asantehene, seeking resolution to chieftaincy disputes with the occupant of the Goase stool, Nana Akwasi Bosompra I.



Tragically, on the eve of the scheduled hearing of the case by the Asantehene, Akora Kwadwo met a bizarre and untimely death at the hands of unknown assailants in the Ayomso forest, where he had gone to farm.



The last time Nana Kwadwo Kumah Yenhyira was seen alive was on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, during a visit to his farm at the Ayomso forest.



He did not return in the evening, prompting a frantic search by both family and friends. The search continued on Thursday, August 31, 2023, accompanied by radio announcements and information dissemination across towns and communities in the Goaso traditional area and its surroundings.

"The incident leading to his callous death cannot be linked to just a reason but we can say with confidence that it might be linked to the chieftaincy conflict which has been lingering for some time now and currently before the Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II.



A statement released by the family noted;



"Akora Kwadwo had petitioned the Asantehene concerning some chieftaincy issues which he is having with the occupant of the Goase stool, Nana Akwasi Bosompra I.



"It is unfortunate that, on the eve of when the case was to be heard by the Asantehene, Akora Kwadwo died under bizarre circumstances by unknown assailants at the Ayomso forest where he went to farm. Nana Kwadwo Kumah Yenhyira visited his farm at the Ayomso forest on Wednesday 30th August 2023, the last time we ever saw him alive but did not return in the evening.



" A search party was organised by both family and friends into the forest to look for him but unfortunately, we did not see him alive or dead. The search continued on Thursday 31st of August, 2023 coupled with a series of announcements on radio stations and information centres across the towns and communities around the Goaso traditional area and its environs without any success of seeing him," he further noted.

Tragically, on the morning of Friday, September 1, 2023, the family received the devastating news of Akora Kwadwo's lifeless body being discovered on his farm—a location previously searched by the parties involved.



His body displayed evident signs of violence, and blood covered him, raising suspicions of foul play. Items he had taken to the farm remained untouched, eliminating the possibility of a mere theft or robbery.



The family strongly believes that Akora Kwadwo's death was a premeditated, meticulously planned, and ruthlessly executed act by individuals with deep-seated grievances against him.



In light of these disturbing circumstances, the family is urgently calling upon the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Akuffo Dampare, to expedite investigations and ensure that not only the perpetrators of this heinous crime but also anyone connected to it is swiftly brought to justice.



The family advocates for a comprehensive investigation, potentially in collaboration with institutions like the National Investigative Bureau (NIB), to uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable.

While the family emphasizes its commitment to the rule of law and not taking matters into its own hands, any delays in the investigative process may lead them to explore alternative avenues, including private investigations.



The family refrains from making accusations at this time but underscores its determination to cast a wide net to gather information that may aid the police in their investigations.



Furthermore, the family implores Asantehene Otumfour Nana Osei Tutu II to continue the adjudication of the case brought before him by the late Krontihene Akora Kwadwo, as it holds a deep interest in the outcome.



The family pledges to keep the IGP, regional, divisional, and district police commanders, as well as the people of the Ahafo region and Ghana at large, informed about developments in this matter.



