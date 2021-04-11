Family of four perishes in fire disaster at Manso-Aponapon

The family of four were burnt to death

A family of four were burnt to death after a fire swept through an eight-bedroom apartment Saturday night.

The incident occured just before 11:00 pm at Manso-Aponapon, about 90km from the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi.



At least four other tenants of the eight-bedroom house were said to have sustained minor injuries, officials say.



Edward Oduro Ansah, a Amansie South District officer of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) said on Sunday that preliminary investigations points to an electrical fault.



“Our investigations show that the fire may have been caused by an electrical fault but the fire service will have to confirm that after their investigations”, Mr Nsiah said.

“There were four bodies. And the building has collapsed and nothing was picked up at the scene”, he continued.



The entire Manso Aponapon community is shocked as the incident appears to have wiped out an entire family.



The victims have been named as Kofi Owusu, a 48-year-old gold miner; His wife, Esther Cobbina a 38-year-old professional teacher and their two children also identified as Konadu aged 8 and Kwadwo Awuah aged 5.



Their charred bodies have been deposited at the St. Martin’s Hospital at Manso/Agroyesum in the Amansie West District for preservation.