Family of taxi driver who died in cells sues police, Attorney General for GH₵5m

The family of the late 53-year-old taxi driver, Joseph Entsie, from Fijai, who was reported to have died in a police cell in Sekondi, has filed a lawsuit against the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney General at the Sekondi High Court.

They are seeking compensation amounting to five million Ghana cedis.



Joseph Entsie, operating from the Fijai Taxi Rank in Takoradi, was arrested on December 25, 2021, and faced charges of drunk driving and allegedly hitting a police officer at the Effia-Nkwanta Nurses Quarters checkpoint with his vehicle.



He was detained at the Sekondi Police Station and later pronounced dead.



Initially, the police claimed that the deceased committed suicide with his trousers while in detention.



However, in November 2022, the Commercial Division of the Sekondi High Court, under the leadership of Justice Sedina Agbemava, ruled that the late taxi driver was killed by police officers, contradicting the initial police report.

In a recent interview with Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, the host of Connect FM’s Omanbapa Morning Show, the family's lawyer, Ebo Donkor, disclosed that a fresh case has been filed against the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney General.



According to the lawyer, both the Attorney General and the police have responded to the writ.



“It is based on the initial ruling that the family has laid a fresh case at the High Court. The family has sued the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney General demanding compensation of Five Million Ghana Cedis.



"Both the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney General have responded to the writ and we were supposed to have the first sitting on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, but the court adjourned the case to a later date, February, 14, 2024,” the lawyer disclosed.



