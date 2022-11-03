Family of the late Dr Samuel Nuamah Donkor informs Parliament of his passing

Members of the family of the Late Dr Samuel Nuamah Donkor and some leaders in Parliament

Members of the family of the Late Dr Samuel Nuamah Donkor have officially informed the House of his demise.

His family was received by the Majority and Minority leaders, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah- Bonsu, and Haruna Iddrisu.



The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, addressing the delegation, said there was a need for the departed statesman to be given a befitting state burial, in recognition of his invaluable contribution to the development of the country’s democracy in the fourth republic.



The Minority Leader, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, expressed condolences to the bereaved family, adding that the late Nuamah Donkor contributed immensely to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in particular and to the country as a whole.



Dr. Samuel Nuamah Donkor who died on October 14 in London, was a member of the first Parliament of the Fourth Republic for the New Juaben North Constituency. His other positions included Ashanti Regional Minister and Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC).

Dr. Samuel Nuamah Donkor was survived by a wife, Mrs. Irene Nuamah Donkor and five children.



“On behalf the Nuamah Donkor family we want to say thank you to the entire nation of Ghana, for your support and the love that you have shown during these hard times. We would like to use this opportunity to invite everyone to the one-week celebration on November 5,” the daughter of the late Nuamah Donkor, Abena Nuamah Donkor told journalists.



