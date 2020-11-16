Family of the late Prof Benneh pay courtesy call on UG Management

The delegation with the Vice-Chancellor of UG, Professor Ebenezer Oduro

A delegation from the family of the late University of Ghana Law Professor, Yaw Benneh, on Friday, November 13, 2020, paid a courtesy call on the Vice-Chancellor of the University.

The delegation, led by the Dean of UG School of Law, Prof. Raymond Akongburo Atuguba, was to formally invite the university management to the funeral of the late Prof Benneh scheduled for Saturday, November 21, 2020, to Sunday, November 22, 2020.



A spokesperson for the delegation, Y. B. Amponsah presented schnapps on behalf of the family to the university management and outlined the funeral arrangements.



“This is to officially inform you (university management) that on 21 November, which is next week; we prepare for the burial of our uncle, brother, and everything (late Prof Yaw Benneh). On 21st November, we will all gather at the Catholic Church from 7 am -9 am for a church service, after that a family gathering. On Sunday, we once again gather at Christ the King church 10:30 am for another service, then we move to his house at East Legon for another family gathering.”



Y.B. Amponsah was quick to add that a private burial would be held for Prof. Yaw Benneh in Kumasi on Monday, November 23, 2020.



The schnapps was formally accepted by Ag. Director of Public Affairs Directorate, Eccles Adwoba Andoh on behalf of the university management.



Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ebenezer Oduro commiserated with the family and described the deceased as a strong member of the faculty of the School of Law whose replacement would be a herculean task.

“If I say he was an illustrious person that would be an understatement. To be honest with you, he was very brilliant, very principled, and very bold. He will never give up and he had the spirit in him, the never say die spirit and that is why I liked him.” He added.



He comforted the family to be strong and be consoled by the words in the bible. As well as honour the late professor by giving him a befitting burial for him to rest in peace.



Members of the family delegation included the deceased sister, former Ambassador of Ghana to Zambia and Malawi Her Excellency, Afua Benneh, Georgina Baah-Dwomoh, Kwadwo Benneh, Agnes Benneh-Akuffo, and Y.B. Amponsah.



Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ebenezer Oduro, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Development (ORID) Professor Felix Ankomah Asante, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs (ASA), Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Provost for the College of Basic and Applied Sciences (CBAS), Professor Daniel Kwadwo Asiedu, among other heads of departments were present to welcome the delegation.



Death of Prof. Yaw Benneh



Prof. Yaw Benneh was murdered at his mansion in East Lagon.

His body was discovered in his residence on Saturday, September 12, 2020, lying in a pool of blood, with his hands tied behind him and his body bearing cuts all over.



One of the prime suspects in the case, James Nana Womba, who, according to the police, has confessed to killing Prof. Benneh, has died.



He died whilst in police custody on October 17, 2020.



Meanwhile, Ebenezer Kwayisi alias Junior, and Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah, have been arraigned in court over their alleged involvement in the murder.



