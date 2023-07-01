Family of woman allegedly murdered by police appeals for fast-track trial

Maadwoa was allegedly killed by a police officer in the Ashanti region

The family of the late Victoria Dapaah popularly known as Maadwoa who was allegedly killed by a police officer at Adum in the Ashanti region is requesting for a fast-track trial for their daughter.

According to Addo Barima, they buried Maadwoa in order to prevent any further complications.



"When there's anger, a lot of things are bound to happen. Some you can't even control. I'm sure the elderly even know that when the youth are angry, you can't use just one meeting to solve that issue. So we're pleading with everyone who was affected by their actions to forgive us and rather concentrate on what is ahead of us,” he said in a UTV interview.

"One thing that is so important to me right now is... I know there's law in Ghana and justice delayed is justice denied. We have reasons why as a family, we buried Maadwoa. So if we have done our part, then we plead that the trial will also be fast so that people don't get angry again. Because the more the case keeps longer, the more the people get angry," the family head added.



Addo Barima also thanked the government for giving the family lawyers to help in dealing with the issue.