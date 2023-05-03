Family of woman killed by 'serial abuser' husband demands justice

The suspect allegedly abused the deceased on countless occassions

The family of the woman who lost her life after her husband; unnamed inflicted machete wounds on her is seeking for justice.

The deceased, Eunice Armeh, 25 years who was seeking to take custody of her 3-year-old son from her abusive husband, had sent a letter to him when the incident happened.



According to a graphiconline.com report, the family said that Eunice had moved in with her stepfather after enduring years of domestic abuse.



Eunice’ father, speaking in a UTV interview, narrated how the suspect had objected to a visit to him by Eunice and her mother and without warning, attacked and killed Eunice while she was carrying their child, and also inflicted wounds on him as well.

Following her death, the family wants justice to be served. Some family members including her stepfather, Ebenezer Dwomoh are blaming the Domestic Violence and Victim Unit (DOVVSU) over what they say is their failure to act on time after complaints of abuse by the same man was brought to them.



Acting family head, Collins Agyei meanwhile has called on the police to facilitate action on the matter to ensure justice and for release of the body for burial.