'Family planning children' receive greater attention

Madam Antoinette Alornyo, a Public Health Nurse at the Adaklu District Health Directorate, has observed that children born out of family planning measures were more likely to receive adequate attention and security needed for total growth.

She said mothers who practised family planning also regained good health after delivery faster, and encouraged couples to consider family planning.



Madam Alornyo said this at a forum organized by GOSANET Foundation, a health-oriented non-governmental organisation in collaboration with the Adaklu District Health Directorate at Adaklu Wumenu in the Adaklu District.



It was to educate the people on the importance of family planning and the People For Health Project (P4H) dashboard.



The P4H dashboard is an electronic feedback system from the various health facilities in the Adaklu and Agortime/Ziope Districts.



The P4H, which is being implemented in 20 districts in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Oti, Volta and Northern Regions, enables clients and patients to send complaints and feedbacks on healthcare delivery in health facilities within the P4H implementing areas.



Madam Alornyo said family planning also allowed couples to attain their desired number of children with the determined spacing of births by preventing unintended pregnancies.

She added that it also reduced the need for abortion, especially unsafe ones.



Madam Alornyo mentioned some of the family planning methods as condom use, pills, injectable, contraceptives implants, female sterilization and vasectomy, adding, "all these methods have been tested and proven to be safe."



She assured that all health facilities in the District were safe for normal services delivery in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic because adequate precautionary measures had been adopted to protect clients from being infected.



Mr Samuel Atidzah, Executive Director of GOSANET Foundation, said P4H was a USAID funded Project and being implemented by SEND Ghana consortium comprising Send Ghana, Ghana News Agency and Penplusbytes.



He said P4H sought to strengthen organisational and institutional capacities of government and civil society groups for mutual accountability.



Mr Atidzah said his organisation in collaborating with the Adaklu District Health Directorate was intensifying efforts to create awareness on family planning, HIV and AIDS, maternal and child mortality and Covid-19 in Adaklu and Agortime/Ziope Districts.

