Family planning proposed for teenage girls over rampant pregnancies at Ofoase-Ayirebi

File photo

Some residents of Ofoase -Ayirebi constituency in the Eastern region have recommended that Ghana Health Service provides birth control interventions to teenage girls in the district to curb the high prevalence of teenage pregnancies.

Ofoase -Ayirebi constituency continues to record high cases of teenage pregnancy over the years. The district was number one in the Eastern region in 2021 and second in 2022 in teenage pregnancy cases.



About 100 teenage mothers are struggling to get fathers for their children as men mentioned to be responsible have denied responsibility.



Some residents in the Abenase community believe the only practical way to curb the menace is family planning interventions for teenage girls in the district.



“There are some children regardless of the advice given to them they will still have sex. So, if that is the case then they should do family planning for them to protect themselves from pregnancy," Yaw Boamah alias Okuntu, an opinion leader said.



“Evelyn Dansoa, Unit Committee Chairperson at Abenase community concurred that “providing family planning services for the girls is good because they won’t abstain regardless of frequency of advice. You can provide their needs that won’t stop them from having sex so it will be good they do family planning for them.”

The residents said this during a community durbar organized by Ark Development Organization and UNICEF on teenage pregnancy menace as part of the implementation of “Safe and Protective Environment for Adolescent Development (SPREAD) with “Cross Your Leg” as the campaign slogan.



Twafohene of Abenase, Nana Kwasi Anim however believes economic empowerment of parents to have capacity to provide basic needs of their children will prevent teenage girls from roaming on men for support which they end up being sexually abused.



The District Coordinator of Girl Child Education, Stephania Amissah Brikorang said the high teenage pregnancy cases coupled with absenteeism and truancy continue to affect performance of students in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



He said the district was ranked last but three in recent BECE performance in the Eastern region with a 23% pass mark.



“Their attendance is not good at all. Last term, we were expecting them to go to school for 50 days but some of them had 27, 28, 30, 36 days so it has been a challenge for us. So, we are planning that those who absent themselves for 24 days up to 40 days are going to sign a bond. So, from today, if they absent themselves without any tangible reason, they are not going to be allowed to write the final exams. Some say their parents didn’t give them money to buy food. It affects their results because last year, we had 23% which is not good.”

David Kwaning Project Officer of Ark Development organization said over 240 teenage mothers identified in the district are being supported by UNICEF to go back to School or learn a vocation.



He called policymakers in the district to pay attention to the human capital development of the district.



Meanwhile, three persons including a 64-year-old who impregnated his stepdaughter have been arrested by Police in Akyem Akokoaso and Kwaboadi No.1 communities by Oda Divisional Police Command.



Executive Director of Ark Development Organization that facilitated the arrest is however not happy with how the local police are handling the cases with the excuse that the victims are not cooperating.