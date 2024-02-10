Family provides details of shocking demise of Former MP

The family spokesperson for the late former Sports Minister, Dr. Ahmed Mustapha, has revealed the circumstances leading to his death.

According to Dr. Abdulai Alhassan, Dr. Ahmed Mustapha travelled to India for a routine check-up but was advised to undergo surgery after complaining of lower back pain.



Narrating the details in an interview with GhanaWeb during a visit by some members of the minority caucus, Dr. Alhassan said, "Dr. Mustapha Ahmed decided to travel to India for a medical review, and he experienced back pain. He consulted his doctor, which led to the recommendation for surgery. The operation was successful; however, unfortunately, ten minutes later, he suffered a relapse, resulting in a heart attack. The news came as a shock to us because we least expected this outcome."



Dr. Ahmed Mustapha, who passed away at the age of 63, served as Ghana's Sports Minister in 2015, holding the position for eight months. He assumed the role following the controversy surrounding the budget for the Africa Cup of Nations.



Before his tenure as Sports Minister, Dr. Ahmed Mustapha represented the Ayawaso East Constituency as a Member of Parliament from 2001 to 2013 under the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Additional information from The Herald indicates that he was a retired military officer and a dentist who worked at the 37 Military Hospital. He also established and operated a dental clinic in Maamobi, Accra.



Dr. Ahmed Mustapha is survived by his wife and three children.



NYA/ADG



