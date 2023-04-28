Fante Newtown in Jomoro gets potable water

Dorcas Ato-Toffey provides potable water to the people of Fante Newtown

Dorcas Afo-Toffey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region, has constructed and commissioned a potable water for the good people of Fante Newtown near Elubo in the Anwiafutu Electoral Area.

Fante Newtown is a cocoa farming community with about 500 population. This is the first time the community has been provided with potable water.



The project has brought a sigh of relief to the residents who suffered decades of acute water shortage.



Recently, the MP provided potable water to the Allengenzule Catholic Basic School in her Constituency.



It is the MP's vision to provide potable drinking water to communities without good drinking water in her jurisdiction before the next general election to save lives.

Performing the handing-over ceremony at Fante Newtown, Dorcas Afo-Toffey said she provided water to the people of Fante Newtown to prevent the residents from sharing water with domestic animals in order to prevent them from getting water-borne diseases.



"During my earlier fact- finding visit to Fante Newtown, it came to light that access to safe drinking water was one of the basic essential utilities they lacked hence the need to provide them with this potable water project here



"In fact, when the chief and his elders sent me to the stream that they use for their domestic purposes, I became very sad, the colour of the stream was very bad and unhygienic and I immediately promised to construct a potable drinking water project for them", she added.



She commended the chief and his people for supporting the contractor to complete the project on time.

She said: "I'm very happy to be here today to commission the water project I pledged to construct for this farming community, let me thank the chief and people of Fante Newtown for supporting the contractor to complete this water project on time, today my people of Fante Newtown will not drink from the bad water again, God bless you", she expressed her excitement.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey seized the opportunity to appeal to the good people of Fante Newtown to the take proper care of the water project to last long.



She also appealed to them to pray for her and rally behind her to retain the Jomoro Parliamentary seat in 2024 to develop their community.



"I will take this opportunity to appeal to you make good use of the project to last long, report any fault of the project to me for immediate repair so that the project will serve its intended purpose because I have spent a lot of money on this project", she urged.

The sub-chief of Fante Newtown, Odikro Job Painstil commended the Jomoro MP, Dorcas Afo-Toffey for fulfilling her pledge.



"We thank Hon. Dorcas Afo-Toffey for honouring her pledge because when she came here and we sent her to where we fetch water and saw the state of it and we appealed to her to help us, she pledged to help us and she has done it. This is what we called action MP, before Hon. Dorcas Afo-Toffey, so many politicians had promised us with potable water project but they did not do it. God bless you Hon. Dorcas Afo-Toffey for helping us, you did not deceived us", he said.



He also commended the MP for providing the community with streetlights and made a passionate appeal to the MP to rehabilitate their main road which is in a very deplorable state.



"Let me commend Hon. Dorcas Afo-Toffey for giving us streetlights, God bless you. I will use this opportunity to appeal to you to rehabilitate our main road for us, our youth too are jobless so kindly remember them, our telecommunication network is not good, help us. We know they sent you to court for two years yet still you are helping Jomoro Constituency, God for you abundantly", he stated.

He took the opportunity to pray for the MP against all forms of evil deals in her daily activities.



"God bless her and protect her in all her endeavors, God should fight against her enemies and I believe God is with her and nothing can happen to her and we will continue to pray for her always", he said.



On his part, the Assembly Member for Anwiafutu Electoral Area, Hamid Abubakar Kabenla, expressed his appreciation to the MP for the gesture, adding that the water project would go a long way to help reduce the challenges they go through in accessing drinking water at long distances.



He promised the MP that the community would maintain the project to serve its intended purpose.