Fare increment: Just arrest one driver; we’ll make Ghana ungovernable – Drivers Union’s PRO

File photo

The True Drivers Union’s PRO, Yaw Barimah, has issued a stern warning to the government and the police. He has threatened that if any of their drivers are arrested, they will make the country ungovernable.

According to him, they will not resist any arrests from the police but will ensure the country comes to a standstill if the government dares them.



“We don’t have guns or arrows, but we will ensure the country comes to a standstill. We can assure them that no car will move in or out of the country if their drivers are arrested.”



“We have told our drivers that if any police officer arrests them, they should not fight, but instead take their keys out of the car, allowing the police officer to push the car and send the passengers to their destinations.”



He warned that they are not afraid of anyone, and "we shall see what will happen in the country if our drivers are arrested."



Yaw Barimah in an interview with Kojo Marfo on AbusuaNkommo on ABUSUA965FM, cautioned Ghanaians that they have not broken any law, and if they follow the government’s directives, they will walk.



“We have not broken any law, and if the passengers follow the government’s directives and their fare is not up to the required amount, they will walk,” he stressed.

The Ministry of Transport has directed the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to look out for transport operators charging fares above the approved ones.



In a directive issued on 14th of April, 2024, the Ministry urged the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to be on the lookout for any driver who goes contrary to the directive issued by the GPRTU and GRTCC, the statement noted.



Yaw Barimah however stated that they are ready to have peace in prison than to live and witness the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government hanging they want to impose on them.



He also stated that they cannot sit with the government to discuss transport fare increment. He questioned the government’s capacity to discuss fare increment when they cannot accept the blame for the hikes in fuel but always blame external factors such as Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War.



He noted that they will continue to charge what is due them, and nobody can do anything about it.



“We started implementing the new increment last week, and no driver has been arrested. I challenge the government to arrest one driver, and we will show them where power lies. The government is afraid to walk the talk, and they are only inciting the public against us, he opined.