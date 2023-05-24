0
Menu
News

Farmer, 21 gets 12 years in hard labour for defilement

Jailed Arms File Photo

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: GNA

Jasikan Circuit court on Tuesday sentenced one Acquah Mawuli, a 21-year-old farmer, to 12 years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a 9-year-old girl.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea by the Court presided over by Alfred Kwabena Asiedu.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Vincent Kpodo, Prosecuting, told the Court that the complainant was a 42-year-old farmer living with his wife and the victim.

He said the convict was the complainant’s junior brother and lives in the same house as him.

ASP Kpodo said on March 4, this year, at about 1030 hours, the mother of the victim, also a witness in the case returned home and heard the victim crying for help inside their hall and quickly rushed there.

He said the mother met the victim and the convict both naked on the bed.

ASP Kpodo said when she interrogated the victim, she said the convict had sexual intercourse with her.

The prosecution said the mother then called for help of which some neighbors arrested the convict.

ASP Kpodo said the complainant was called and informed about the incident where he reported it to the Police together with the convict.

He said the Police issued a medical report form to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for treatment.

ASP Kpodo said the convict in his investigation cautioned statement, admitted having sexual intercourse with the victim.

He said the complainant brought back the police medical report form duly endorsed and the suspect was arraigned

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered
‘I’m not paid as a minister, not even one cedi’ – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works - Akufo-Addo
Watch how gender minister was whisked away from stage by Bawumia’s ADC
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks
Related Articles: