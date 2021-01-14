Farmer Jailed 15yrs for having sex with 12- year-old daughter

The suspects is said to have started having sex with the victim at age 9

Suhum Circuit Court presided by Her Honour Diana Adu Asare has convicted a 40-year-old father to 15 years imprisonment for defiling his 12-year-old biological daughter for three consecutive years.

The convicted father, David Owusu, is a farmer who lived together with his wife, the victim and their other children at Anum Apapam in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.



According to the Prosecutor Chief Inspector Owusu Sekyere on December 26, 2020, the complainant -mother of the victim went to church with two other children at about 7:00 am leaving the victim and her eight (8) year old sibling in the care of the convict in the house.



She returned home only to find the husband having sexual intercourse with the victim.



The Mother seething with anger interrogated the victim where she revealed that, the convict has had sexual intercourse with her since she was 9 years but warned her not to tell anyone else will die.



The heartbroken mother raised alarm which led to the arrest of the convict by the youth in the community who handed him over to the Police.



Police medical report was given to the mother who made the complaint for medical examination but later Police had a tip-off that the victim has been taken away to an unknown location.

The convict on January 5, 2021, led Police to Osino Juaso where the victim was taken to ostensibly thwart police investigation.



The victim was taken back to the family house at Anum Apapam and demonstrated to investigators of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit( DOVVSU) how the incident happened in the presence of the convict.



The convict admitted the offence during caution statement and was charged and put before Suhum Circuit Court where has been jailed for his own plea of guilty.



Wife of the convict who reported the incident to Police regretted her action after the jail sentence as she wept uncontrollably.



According to her, she cannot take care of the children alone.