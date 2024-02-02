Farmer allegedly inflicts cutlass wounds on wife over alleged infidelity

His wife has suffered facial wounds and has nearly lost an eye according to the report

Yaw Takyi, a 51-year-old farmer, is accused of inflicting cutlass wounds on his wife for allegedly cheating on him in Sehwi Wenchi, Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality, Western North.

The suspect allegedly abused his wife, Martha Takyi, who he has been married to for eight years and has eight children.



The woman, who is currently in serious condition, suffered facial wounds and has nearly lost an eye.



The woman had to shout for help before some residents in the area rushed to the scene to rescue her.



Yaw Ernest, a unit committee member at Sehwi Wenchi, told the reporters that he heard a mob on the street yelling for aid and got there right away to help.

He proceeded to see Martha Takyi in a pool of blood, but the victim told him that her husband had assaulted her with a machete.



He instantly arranged for a vehicle and transported the victim to the Bibiani government hospital for treatment.



Meanwhile, the suspect has been apprehended and handed over to the police for further investigation while the victim is currently receiving treatment at the Bibiani government hospital.