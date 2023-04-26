Farmer allegedly murdered by a labourer she hired to work on her farm

File photo

Lydia Addo, a 53-year-old trader and farmer known as Sister Korkor has allegedly been killed by a man she introduced as her labourer.

Some eyewitnesses reported seeing sister Korkor and the labourer going to the farm around 3 to 4 p.m. on April 20, 2023. Sister told the community members that she was going to show the guy around her cocoa farm and that he would be the new labourer in charge of her cocoa farm.



The two are said to have gone to the farm. However, the two couldn’t return home until the farmer was discovered dead on her farm.



The labourer is currently on the run.



The body has been deposited at the Bibiani municipal government mortuary, while the Nhyinahini police are conducting an investigation to apprehend the suspect.

Assemblymember of the electoral area Hon. Eric Sarpong Nyantakyi described the incident as terrible and has asked the Police to probe the matter and bring the offender to book.



"She had left and had not returned, so we were concerned. I also called her brother and inquired about the situation. We started looking for her. We looked everywhere but found nothing. Later, her brother requested that we search for her at her plantain farm. We were surprised to find her in a pool of blood. We were taken aback and had to return home to inform our elders. He described how her neck was slashed with deep cuts.”



Unit Committee Member John K. Fosu, who was part of the search team, revealed that the suspect was a stranger who had only recently moved into the community.



"The suspect is unknown in the neighbourhood. He only recently moved to the area. We have consistently advised residents in the community to always introduce their visitors to us so that we know who they are and what to do in the event of an emergency. We don’t know who the suspect is, so how can we help get him arrested? I would advise our people to be cautious in light of what has occurred.”