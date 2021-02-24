Farmer allegedly murders okada rider and buries him in a farm

A 45-year-old farmer, Michael Akrofi, alias Kofi, is on the run after allegedly murdering his friend, Oboye Joe, 32, an Okada rider and burying him on his farm at Ebehn near Asenema in the Okere District of Eastern Region.



The Police have since mounted a search for the farmer who is currently in his hideout while the remains of the Okada rider has been exhumed and sent to the Eastern Regional Hospital morgue pending further investigations.



Narrating the incident to GhanaWeb, Daniel Aboa Ossom, Assemblyman for Nyamebekyere-Asaman, said that Oboye Joe (the deceased) is a motor rider and a herbal medicine seller whiles Kofi (the suspect) is a farmer at Nyamebekyere.



He said, "What we heard was that Kofi went to hire the motor rider, Oboye Joe, to do some rounds for him because it is something they usually do together. So on Friday evening, Kofi called Oboye Joe to embark on their usual rounds including going to the farm."



"His (Oboye Joe's) wife, Dzigbordi, told us that a certain man came to pick her husband to escort him somewhere on Friday but since then she had not heard of him and so decided to locate the farmer's house to find out if his husband was there; She met the farmer's wife and she also said she had no knowledge of the whereabouts of the two friends.



"So worried, they went to a soothsayer to locate the two spiritually. Then early Tuesday morning, the soothsayer gave spiritual directions that the body was hidden in a farm at Ebehn, near Asenema," the assemblyman further narrated.



The assemblyman again disclosed to Ghanaweb that, "We went with the police to the farm and we saw some people around the farm who confirmed that they saw the suspect with Oboye enter the farm the previous day adding that after several searching time, we realised it was true, located the spot and retrieved the mutilated body."



He said the police wrapped the remains of the deceased and deposited it at the Eastern Regional Hospital morgue in Koforidua while efforts are being made to arrest the suspect, Michael Akrofi, alias Kofi.