Farmer allegedly shot dead by police over Fulani menace

A 54-year-old farmer, Kwasi Ahoku, has been allegedly shot to death by the police at his residence at Maamekrobo in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region.

The incident occurred on Friday, February 3, 2023, around 6:30am.



It is alleged that the police are the cause of the death after firing several shots into the house of the deceased in an attempt to force him out for interrogation after a Fulani herdsman claimed that his cattle has been gunned down by a farmer suspected to be the deceased.



A resident who is the former Chairman of the Afram Plains Farmers Association, Mathew Afrani in an interview on Agoo FM Morning revealed that about fifteen bullets were fired at the deceased residence, leaving several gunshot marks on the wall of the house.



“After the gunshots, the police forced and broke into the room of the suspect and found him dead with gunshot wounds on his body in a pool of blood,” he said.



Speaking on the matter, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Kwahu Afram Plains South District Assembly, Evans Kyei Ntiri expressed his displeasure with the devastating incident which has occurred in his district.

He explained that he had a call from the District Police Commander who informed him of the incident.



He said, according to the Police, the deceased (Kwasi Ahoku) tried to face off with the policemen when the police got to his residence.



"He challenged the police that he is also in possession of a gun which escalated the tension and resulted in many warning shots released in the skies. As the police broke into the room, they saw the man dead lying beside his gun. We are still investigating the matter to know the actual root of the incident,” Mr Ntiri said.



Police say the matter is under investigation and will be receiving persons who are willing to help out with information on the said incident.