Farmer and son shot by hunter at Gomoa Enyamea

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A farmer and his son are receiving treatment at Gomoa Dawurampong Polyclinic after a hunter shot at them while on their farm in broad day light.

The incident that happened at Gomoa Enyamea in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region Saturday, January 21, 2023 left the farmer shot in the testicles and his son, in the chest.

Information gathered by Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan, revealed that the hunters numering about ten were chasing grasscuttter and firing gunshots while the farmer was also shouting at them that someone is on the farm.

But that did not stop them from firing the gunshots till the two were shot.

The two victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The case has been reported to the Gomoa Police Station for an investigation.

