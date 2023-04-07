1
Farmer commits suicide after church service in the Central Region

Fri, 7 Apr 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 40-year-old farmer, Kofi Annan has committed suicide at Esaman, a suburb of Elmina in the Central Region on Friday April 7, 2023 which happens to be Good Friday.

The deceased is said to have woken up at dawn and hanged himself with a rope in his room.

Neighbors in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan said the deceased who used to say he’ll one day kill himself was looking fit when they saw him going to Church on Thursday April 6, 2023 evening and showed no sign that he had any problem.

“We saw him Thursday evening together with the children and even saw him earlier in the morning going for his regular farming, so his death is a shock to us. On Good Friday dawn, we heard a noise from his house around 2:00 am after he returned from Church and when we got there we found him hanging on a rope in his bedroom,” a neighbor said.

Police Personnel from the Komenda Edina Eguafo District Police Command proceeded to the scene and conveyed the body to the morgue.

Meanwhile, an investigation has commenced.

