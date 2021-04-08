Farmer gets 10 years for defiling two friends

Azumah Tongo pleaded guilty to defiling the 12-year-old

The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a 67-year-old farmer to 10 years imprisonment for defiling two girls.

The girls, aged 10 and 12, live at Jacobu in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region where the convict lived.



Azumah Tongo pleaded guilty to defiling the 12-year-old but not the 10-year-old.



Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori told the Court, presided by Mr MarkTair-ima Diboro that the complainant was the mother of the 12-year-old.



He said on March 29, 2021, at about 1700 hours, the 12-year-old girl, in the company of her friend (10-year-old) was going to trim her hair when Azumah called them to an uncompleted building closer to his residence.

The prosecution said Azumah forcibly had sex with the 12-year-old but inserted his fingers into the 10-year-old’s vagina as he could not penetrate her.



After the act, he threatened to shoot the girls if they told anyone.



Chief Inspector Ofori said a formal complaint was lodged with the police, which led to his arrest and in his cautioned statement admitted the offence.