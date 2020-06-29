Crime & Punishment

Farmer granted bail for allegedly setting fire in a forest reserve

A 60-year-old farmer who allegedly set fire in the Tano Offin forest reserve, near Nyinahin in the Atwima-Mponua District, has been granted a GHc 60,000.00 bail with three sureties by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Yaw Opoku was said to have illegally entered the forest reserve and set the fire which destroyed portions of the forest reserve and tree seedlings under nursery there.



He pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey on July 19, this year, for trial.



Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa told the court that, the complainant was the Range Manager of the Tano Offin Forest Reserve.

She said on February 08, this year, the Rapid Response Team got information of a fire outbreak in the reserve and rushed to fight it.



Chief Inspector Amankwaa said the team met the accused in the forest, arrested, and handed him over to the police.



She said the accused in his cautioned statement admitted entering the forest reserve to cut canes to weave his basket but denied setting fire to it.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.