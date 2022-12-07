0
Farmer imprisoned for assaulting a nurse

Wed, 7 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 23-year-old farmer, Nuhu Seidu, who assaulted a nurse at Grupe, a farming community in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, has been imprisoned.

Seidu was sentenced to 12 months in prison for attacking a male nurse in the neighborhood. He admitted to insulting and abusing the nurse and was handed a 12-month term for his failure to pay a GH¢3,400 fine.

In a report filed by the Ghanaian Times newspaper, Nuhu Seidu, who is a first-time offender, was to pay GH¢1,000 to the victim as compensation and GH¢2,400 to the court.

But he told the court that, he would be unable to pay the fine due to the nature of his job. Moreover, none of his family members came to the court or the police station after he was fined.

The accused person was put before the Bole District Magistrate Court on December 1, 2022.

The presiding judge, His Worship Edward Essel, passing his judgement said the 12 -month imprisonment is to serve as a deterrent to persons fond of attacking government officials in the rural areas.

