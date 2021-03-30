Farmer jailed 10 years for defilement

Kwame Ansah was said to have defiled the girl at Maayenam

The Asante Juaben Circuit Court has sentenced a 19-year-old farmer to 10 years imprisonment for defiling an 11-year-old girl.

Kwame Ansah was said to have defiled the girl at Maayenam, a farming community in the Asante Akim North District.



He pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided by Madam Rosemarie Afua Asante.



Police Inspector Richard Effah told the court that the complainant was the Assembly member for Woraponso-Maayenam electoral area.



He said on March 13, this year, the victim and her younger brother were on their way to the mosque when the convict ordered them to stop.

The prosecution said the convict pushed the victim down and drag her into a nearby bush and forcibly had sex with her.



The younger brother, who was afraid ran to the town and called some people for help.



Inspector Effah, said when the convict saw the youth coming he left the girl and took to his heels.



He was chased and arrested by the youth in the bush and sent to the Effiduase Police station where in his cautioned statement admitted the offence and was therefore charged and brought before the court.