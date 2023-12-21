Farmer jailed and fined over visa fraud

File photo

Source: GNA

A farmer who defrauded a tailor of $9,000 under the pretext of securing him a United States of America visa but failed has been sentenced to a day’s imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Dominic Ampea is to pay a fine of GHC3,600 in default and serve 18 months imprisonment.



The court ordered Ampea to refund the sum of $9,000 to the complainant, Baba Imam Ishaq.



Charged with defrauding by false pretences, Apea, pleaded not guilty.



However, the court presided over by Isaac Addo at the end of the trial found Ampea guilty and sentenced him accordingly.



During sentencing, the court said it considered the fact that Ampea was a first-time offender, an old man who had just lost his wife a couple of days ago.

Prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong said the complainant, one Baba Iman Ishaq, was a tailor and the accused was a 60-year-old farmer.



ASP Frimpong said sometime in 2019, the accused person with the intent to defraud prospective visa applicants, informed one Shamsudeen Ishaq, a witness in the case that he was capable of securing visas for people to go to the USA or Canada.



The prosecution said that based on that false representation, the witness also informed the complainant who expressed interest and paid $4,500 on behalf of his brother, Basit Abubakari, to enable the said brother to travel to Canada.



The prosecutor told the court that Ampea was unable to secure the visa for the complainant’s brother



It said the accused also requested for extra $4,500 to secure another visa for the complainant himself so he could travel to the USA.

The prosecutor said Ampea was unable to secure the USA visa for the complainant too.



The prosecution said the matter was reported to the Police and Ampea was arrested.



It said Ampea, however, refunded GHC6,000 to the complainant. The complainant denied receiving the money.