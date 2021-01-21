Farmer remanded for causing harm

Yaw Joro charged with causing harm pleaded not guilty

A 38-year-old farmer has appeared before the Enchi District Magistrate court for allegedly inflicting cutlass wounds on a farmer at Amenhyia in the Aowin Municipality.

Yaw Joro charged with causing harm pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng remanded the accused into Police custody to re-appear on Friday January 22.



Prosecuting, Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court that Kwame Tano, the complainant and the accused reside in the same vicinity at Amenhyia.



He said on January 2, 2021 at about 0900 hours, while Tano was on his way to visit his uncle at a nearby village, he saw Joro busily working on his farm.

Detective Agyare said the complainant approached Joro and demanded to know his business on the farm.



The prosecution said the complainant became offended and inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on the complainant, after which he tied him to a tree with his dog chain and abandoned him in the bush.



He said the complainant managed to free himself and crawled to a nearby cottage where some helpful witnesses rushed him to the Asankrangwa Catholic hospital.