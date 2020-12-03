Farmer shoots Okada rider during argument

Richard Ansi alias Joe Kwame, a farmer at Bodada, a suburb of Jasikan in the Oti Region shot his next-door neighbour on Tuesday during an altercation.
The victim, Prosper Darko an okada rider sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds and currently is receiving treatment at the Jasikan District hospital.
Joe Kwame, the aggressor, who was almost lynched by some angry residents, is also receiving treatment at the same hospital.
It is not clear what sparked the altercation but eyewitnesses say they heard Joe Kwame threatening to shoot the Okada rider during the fierce encounter in his house while the Okada rider dared the farmer to shoot him if he was a man. The next thing they heard was a gunshot.
The Jasikan police have initiated investigations into the matter.
