Farmer slashes ear of fiancee for cheating

The suspect and the victim have been living together for six years

A farmer, Akwasi Boadi aka Tiger has allegedly slashed the ear of his fiancee for allegedly cheating on him.

The farmer who has for some time being monitoring the fiancee after he was told she was cheating on him caught her with another man in a hotel.



Akwasi Boadi according to details of this story informed the victim, Agnes Doku he was going to the farm but unknown to her, he had planned to trail her.



The fiancee who also thought the suspect had gone to work went to meet the other man with whom she had been having an affair with, in the hotel (name withheld).



Tiger reportedly pounced on the two and took the victim home.



Upon reaching home, the two engaged in an exchange of words following which the suspect allegedly picked a knife and reportedly slashed an ear of the fiancee.

Reporting the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Anaafi Gyewu Albert said the incident occurred in Tanokrom.



He said the story has shocked residents in the area.



He said the suspect was angry because he claimed to have spent a lot on the lady who he noted is unemployed.



The two have been living together for six years, he added.



The suspect is currently on the run with the victim at the hospital receiving treatment.