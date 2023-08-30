Farmer who went missing found dead with genitals, fingers and other body parts removed

His genitals, fingers, and other body parts were removed

A 58-year-old farmer was discovered dead three days after he went missing.

The incident occurred at Sunyani’s Chiraa.



According to Double Kay, who reported the story on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the farmer, Kwame Isaac, left home to get food.



But he did not return home, and the family searched for him for three days.



According to Double Kay, a search group went in search of the farmer.



He was discovered decomposing in the Tano River.

The police were eventually notified, and the family was instructed to bury the body due to the situation it was in.



The deceased has now been laid to rest, but his family said a funeral will be held at a later date.



