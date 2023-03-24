1
Farmers are 'planting' billboards for me - Dr. Afriyie Akoto on presidential billboards across the country

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Afriyie Akoto has said farmers across the country are 'planting' his billboards across the country due to his hardwork.

This was in response to a question posed by host of Peace FM's 'kokrokoo' programme, Kwami Sefa Kayi about why his billboards are spread across most parts of the country.

According to him he didn't plant those billboards.

Watch video of his interview below:

