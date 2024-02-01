Farmers at Asebu plead for intervention as developers ignore court order

A farmer looks into his maize farm

Source: Prosper Agbenyegah, Contributor

Despite a standing order from the Cape Coast High Court, farmers at Asebu continue to witness the destruction of their farms by developers.

The 123-acre land, generously provided by the Omanhene of Asebu, Okatakyie Amenfi VII, for a diaspora settlement community, has become a battleground for conflicting claims.



The Akoa Anona family, asserting their allodial ownership of the land, obtained a partial injunction from the Cape Coast High Court, restraining developers from further damaging the farms.



However, foreign developers within the enclave are allegedly flouting this court order, leaving farmers in distress.



Kwame Agyin, spokesperson for the Akoa Anona family, voiced concern over the farmers' plight, emphasizing the potential long-term impact on their economic well-being.



He called on law enforcement agencies to enforce the court's orders to prevent potential confrontations between farmers and developers.

On Monday January 29, 2024 the case was called at the court but had to be adjourned to the 21st of February, 2024, due to various challenges.



The adjournment of the court hearing was attributed to witness-related issues and the defendants' failure to submit their defense statement.



Opanin Kwesi Ottoo, head of the Akoa Anona family, urged the Minister of Chieftaincy to intervene, emphasizing that decisions regarding lands within the Asebu traditional area should have the explicit approval of the affected families.



The ongoing legal battle has further delayed the planned official sod-cutting ceremony by the government to launch the diaspora city.



As the farmers anxiously await resolution, their plea is for swift action from state authorities to protect their investments and prevent further encroachment on their farmlands.