13
Menu
News

Farmers celebrated as Ghana marks 38th Farmers' Day

Farmers Day0323.png File Photo: Farmers are being celebrated across the country

Fri, 2 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Farmers across the nation are being celebrated for their illustriousness and hardwork today

Every year, on the first Friday of December, Ghana observes ‘Farmers' Day’ in honour of farmers all over the country.

This year’s event which is themed; “Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition” is being held in the Eastern Region.

The 38th edition of the National Farmers’ Day began with a National Agricultural Fair from Tuesday, November 29, 2022, and will be climaxed today with a Grand Durbar and Awards Ceremony.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to grace the event and confer national honours on the best-performing farmers.

The day is being observed as a statutory holiday as announced by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery.

“The general public is hereby reminded that Friday, 2nd December 2022 which marks Farmers’ Day is a Statutory Public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” a press release signed by the minister said.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: