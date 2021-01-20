Farmers lose over GH¢150,000 to farm destruction – Agric Officer

File photo of a farmer on a plantation

Correspondence from Eastern Region

An Agricultural Extension Officer-in-charge of crops at the Akuapem South District Assembly has disclosed that farmers who had their large pineapple, cassava, plantain and cocoyam farms allegedly destroyed by an estate developer at Pokrom Nsabaa would be losing more than GH¢150,000 to the destruction.



According to the Officer, of a total of nine acreage farmland, eight acres were used for pineapple plantation out of which six acres was destroyed with a chemical called gramoxone, while the remaining acres of cassava, plantain and cocoyam farm were also destroyed.



Speaking to Ghanaweb, the Agric Extension Officer, Paul Adu-Brako, indicated that the farmers have lost a huge investment.



“What I can say is that the farm is completely destroyed. When I came, I saw that it is pineapple, cassava, cocoyam and there was a few coconuts around on the land. When I took measurements of the field, I realised all was nine acres.



“Of the nine acres, Pineapples had been planted on about eight acres. Per the assessment done, six acres of pineapples are destroyed. I realized glamoxone had been sprayed on to burn the fruited pineapples as well as the suckers. For the plantain, I realised they used a vehicle to walk through it so they have been broken down. The cassava had been cut off and the cocoyam are all burnt with the chemical.

“Because of the kind of chemical sprayed on the crops and the land, it is dangerous for humans to touch it or to go near that area. If anyone touches the poisoned crops, they will die. We will not advise anyone to go near it. I even wish the place is barricaded to prevent public access.



“When you calculate, every acre of land can accommodate 22,000 suckers of pineapple. And a fruited pineapple at the farm gate costs GH¢1.50p. So, If you look at six acres of fruited pineapples and those yet to be harvested, it is no small amount of money. We are talking about more than GH¢150,000.



“I think the farmers are at a great loss if nothing is done about this instance. They have really sunk huge money into the farm,” he said.



The farmers who were seen wailing and counting their losses over the incident pointed accusing fingers at Bridgette Opoku-Sarkodie who is also alleged to be a substantive staff member of Star Assurance Company Limited in Accra.



Meanwhile, the ‘accused’ Bridgette Opoku-Sarkodie has since denied she is the one behind the destruction but stated that “The land is ours. we need to work.” she told GhanaWeb.