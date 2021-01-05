Farming Community gets mechanised borehole

A farming community in the Agortime-Ziope District of the Volta Region, Kesenyemito, has been provided with a 2,000-litre capacity mechanised borehole valued at GHC15,000.

Mr Daniel Agbesi-Latsu, former Assembly-member of Keyime, under whose watch the water project was initiated, appealed to Ghanaians to help protect and maintain the public property to prolong their lifespan.



He urged Ghanaians, especially those at the helm of affairs, to consider state property as theirs and protect them for future generations.



He said during his reign as Assembly-member between August 2002 and December 2010, he sought support from MANOS UNIDAS, a Spain-based NGO, through the Ho Catholic Diocese to drill boreholes for 14 communities within the Keyime Electoral Area.



Mr Agbesi-Latsu applauded the people of Kesenyemito for mechanising their borehole and urged other beneficiary communities to emulate them.



Torgbui Vizaze Adzaho V, the Awadada of Ziope Traditional Area, lauded the self-initiated spirit and asked other communities within the Ziope Traditional Area to follow suit.



He advised them to unite and move the community forward.

Mr Michael Korbla Adzaho, the former Agortime-Ziope District Chief Executive, called on the citizens to help develop the communities since the government could not do it alone.



Mr Adzaho said the situation, where people sit on the fence only to engage in blame games when things went wrong should not be tolerated.



Rev Delado Agbobli, the Development Chairman of Kesenyemito, said hitherto, the people of Kesenyemito compete with monkeys for water hence, the name “Kesedemito” which has been adulterated to Kesenyemito.



Rev Agbobli said they planned to extend the facility to Alorkpui and Wudzedeke communities and appealed to the Agortime-Ziope District Assembly to help achieve this.



The mechanisation project was funded by the people of Kesenyemito.