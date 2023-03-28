4
Farouk Aliu Mahama appointed chairman of Muslim caucus in parliament

Farouk Mahama New 1 Member of Parliament for the Yendi constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama

Tue, 28 Mar 2023

The Member of Parliament for the Yendi constituency of the Northern Region, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, has been appointed chairman of the Muslim Caucus in Parliament.

The appointment which takes immediate effect was first disclosed by Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon on his Facebook wall.

Farouk Aliu Mahama is expected to provide effective leadership to the Muslim Caucus in Parliament in view of the confidence repose in him.

Farouk Aliu Mahama is a popular face in Muslim communities in Ghana because of his father, the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama who became the first Muslim Vice President of Ghana for 8 years.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has also endeared himself to the Muslim community through some interventions and accessibility.

