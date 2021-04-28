Farouk Aliu Mahama cuts sod for 100 boreholes in Yendi

Alhaji Farouk Aliu deposited 100 bags of cement and other materials for work to commence immediately

Source: Abdul- Hanan, Contributor

Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama as part of activities to mark his 40th birth anniversary has rolled out 100 boreholes project in the constituency.

The project is in partnership with Help-Dunya, an international humanitarian organization providing social services.



Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, April 27, which happens to be his birthday, Alhaji Farouk Mahama said each electoral area in the constituency will have two boreholes installed as well as other deprived communities.







According to him, 20 boreholes will be installed monthly and assured that every community in Yendi will be a beneficiary of the project to improve their welfare.



“Every community is going to be a beneficiary of this water project. We are doing this project in partnership with Help-Dunya as a short term measure to curb the perennial water crises in the constituency,” Farouk Mahama stated.



However, the legislator also reiterated President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to the realization of the Yendi Water Project as a long term solution to water challenges in the constituency.





Alhaji Farouk Mahama also in collaboration with Al Yaseen Ghana cut the sod for the commencement of a health centre, 300 capacity Mosque and school complex at Saasigli on his special day.



The legislator deposited 100 bags of cement and other materials for work to commence immediately.



These projects fall in line with his New Yendi City agenda.



