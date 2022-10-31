Farouk Aliu Mahama urges TESCON members to remain loyal to NPP

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Yendi

Source: GNA

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Yendi has urged the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON), of the party to remain determined and resolute in working in the interest of the party.

He also implored them to at all-time stick to the founding principles of TESCON, which had become the intellectual organ and the number one breeding ground for future leaders of the party and the nation at large.



Alhaji Mahama made the emphasis when he addressed members of Greater Accra Regional TESCON Boot Camp at the University of Ghana Business School in Accra.



He reminded them of the fact that young people represented the life and soul of the NPP political tradition, and urged them to remain instrumental in promoting the ideas and ideals of the NPP tradition, which his late father lived and died for.



Alhaji Mahama who is also the Board Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) tasked the TESCON members to sell the good works of the NPP Government, which had demonstrated a strong commitment to tackling the challenges confronting the nation’s youth through various interventions and policy frameworks.



He said: “As youth of the NPP, we may have a tougher responsibility, but breaking the eight (8) is a MUST DO for us. We must convince Ghanaians that changing a productive regime merely because they have lasted for eight years is not healthy for a country that seeks progress.

“We must prove beyond any reasonable doubt to Ghanaians why the party must not go after its two-term regime cycle. Beyond singing the chorus of ‘Breaking the Eighth’, we must critically engage our minds forthwith”.



The Yendi legislator also made a donation of Ghc10, 000 to support the programmes and activities of the Greater Accra TESCON and pledged to support the National TESCON when the need arises.



Mrs Francisca Oteng, a Deputy Minister Designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection advised members of the confederacy to remain loyal and continue to work hard for the party’s success in the 2024 election to break the eight.



Mr Sammy Awuku, the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority eulogised the late Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama and made comments about the good works of him and how that has transformed to his son Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, which made him MP for Yendi.



He charged the TESCON Members to be good ambassadors of the party by propagating the good work of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration and also defend the NPP whenever a lie is told on the party.