Fashion designers exhibit creative designs at JACCD ceremony

Models displaying some of the works done by the students

Fashion students stunned fashion enthusiasts with their incredible creations at the 27th graduation ceremony hosted by JACCD Design Institute Africa formerly Joyce Ababio College of Creative Design last Saturday, Dec 17, 2022.

The ceremony which took place at the school’s North Legon premises featured a runway event with the students establishing themselves as great forces to be reckoned with in Ghana’s fashion industry.



The event, which was held under the theme: "Glitz and Glamour," drew prominent stakeholders in government and the fashion community, including Madam Abigail Swad Laryea, Deputy CEO of National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), CEO of Kzet Ghana, Mr Ronald Kizito and David-Kusi Boye Doe, renowned fashion designer and an old student.



The graduating students displayed a range of spectacular and remarkable outfits suitable for various events, including red carpet-appearances, church activities, conferences, and more.



Overall, 120 students graduated, including fashion students and graphic designers. Diallo Binta emerged as the Most Outstanding student whereas the Excellent Student awards went to Sheena Edem and Vera Kwarteng out of the 120 graduates.

In an exclusive interview, Joyce Ababio, the CEO of JACCD mentioned that regularly held runway shows under such graduation ceremonies could create stronger teams and lead to wonderful career opportunities. “It’s definitely a community builder,” she said.



Providing top-notch education in fashion design, graphic design, jewellery design, and cosmetology for over 25 years, JACCD Design Institute Africa formerly Joyce Ababio College of Creative Design once again proved why it is a leading creative design college in Ghana.



