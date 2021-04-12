Fast Track the establishment of High Court in Bono East Region - Traditional Council

The Techiman Traditional Council

The Techiman Traditional Council has appealed to government to fast track the establishment of a High Court in the Bono East Region to help expedite justice in the adjudication of prolonged issues affecting developments in the area.

The Council noted that for a Region to succeed in its developmental Agenda, there was the need for the involvement of all institutions including the Legislative, Executive and the Judiciary, adding that the Region was very young and needed to establish the fundamentals of public administration.



The Council led by Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, Omanhene of the Techiman Traditional area, made the appeal at the weekend when Mr. Kwasi Adu Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister, call on him and his elders at the palace in Techiman.



Oseadeey Ameyaw said all manner of cases and disputes were still being sent to the Bono and Ahafo Regions for settlement and justice, which does not augur well and has become a source of worry to the people in the Region.



He observed that the costs and risk involved in view of the nature of the roads in the area discouraged justice seekers from pursuing their cases.



Oseadeey Ameyaw IV said quality and timely dispensation of justice in the area would improve equal administration and distribution of resources in the Region to promote peace and foster unity for socio-economic growth.

He spells out that if all structures were put in place for effective performances, the Region would notice improvement in education, health, agriculture and the general social development to uplift the youth in the area.



Oseadeey Ameyaw stated that the institution of high justice would check insecurity and promotes stability of peace and unity for effective progress in the area since the place was noted for its business opportunities.



Oseadeeyo Ameyaw appealed to government to strengthen the chieftaincy institution such as the Regional House of Chiefs to enable it performs its duties of maintaining peace in the area.



He urged the Regional Minister to continue with the developmental agenda of the Region and desist from negative politics which could redirect his mandate saying the Traditional Council was committed to supporting the build of the area.



Mr. Gyan assured of government’s intention to institute a high court in the area as plans were far advanced at its establishment.

He said officials from the Judicial Services were already on the ground for feasibility studies on structuring an edifice for the court.



He stated that government had already worked on the construction of office accommodation for the Regional House of Chiefs, saying the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) was committed to working with the traditional authority to resolve all protracted chieftaincy disputes to uphold peace in the Region.



The Minister outlined his vision of sustaining agro-industrialization, which falls in line with government industrialization policies to improve the employment condition of the people, particularly the youth of the Region.



He asked the Traditional Authority to support his vision to make the Region become the ultimate destination for agro raw materials in the country.