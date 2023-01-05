41
Fatal accident claims 2 lives on the Accra-Tema Motorway

Gtv Jhflk Accident scene

Thu, 5 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A gory accident on the Tema bound side of the Accra-Tema Motorway has claimed two lives on the spot.

Images shared on GTV_Ghana's twitter account shows the four wheel drive of the victims damaged beyond repairs.

According to eyewitnesses the driver was driving at top speed and overtaking other vehicles when he lost control and crashed into a parked articulated truck.

Below are the images on twitter

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right