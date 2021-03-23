Fatal motor accident on Ahonam–Begoro road claims two lives

Two persons died from the accident that occurred near Kwaku Botwe village in the Eastern Region

A fatal accident involving two motorbikes has claimed the lives of two persons, Biada Azutuor and Peter Tettey, and another injured on Ahonam-Begoro road near Kwaku Botwe village in the Eastern Region.

According to Police Sergeant Francis Gomado, Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer(PRO), at about 17:45 hours on Sunday, March 21st, the Begoro police received information that there had been a motor accident involving an unregistered Haojue motorbike and Royal motorbike on the Ahonam–Begoro road near Kwaku Botwe village.



He said the police team then proceeded to the scene of the accident and met a lifeless body of Biada Azutuor, aged about 40 with a fractured left leg and a cut on his head lying on the shoulders of the road in the opposite lane facing Ahonam direction.



He said an unregistered Royal motorbike was beside him and another unregistered Haojue motorbike on the shoulders of the road in the nearside lane facing Ahonam direction.



Sergeant Gomado said information gathered by the police at the scene revealed that one Peter, also deceased then in charge of the Haojue motorbike with Pillion rider was coming from Akoradako village towards Ahonam.



He said on reaching a section of the road, it was alleged that Tettey Peter, now deceased overtook a motorbike ahead of him and collided head-on with the incoming Royal motorbike.

Biada Azutuor was said to have died on the spot, while the suspected rider, Peter Tettey and Pillion rider were rushed to Begoro District Hospital for treatment, but the suspect rider was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical officer on duty.



He noted that further enquiries were made at the said hospital facility emergency ward and the victim Edward Ayitey, aged 60, a Pillion rider with his leg fractured was met.



A Police medical form was issued to him for it to be endorsed by the medical officer.



Sergeant Gomado stated that the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the Begoro Hospital morgue awaiting post mortem and autopsy.



He indicated that the motorbikes were impounded and sent to the station awaiting examination and testing.