Father Bernard was taking care of me before his demise - Woman behind viral sound

The late Father Bernard

The woman behind the viral ‘Father Bernard’ video has opened up about her posture during the burial of the Catholic priest.

In a video interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on Kofi TV, the woman whose name was not disclosed shared that she got close to Father Bernard because she cleans the church premises.



“Father and I were very close. I sweep the church so he liked me,” she said.



She added that the late Father Bernard was her go-to person for her spiritual and financial needs while he was alive, hence, she couldn’t come to terms with his death.



“Father Bernard had been helping me in prayers because I had a challenge. He was also taking care of my father and extended that care to me after my father’s death. So, I will say he was my breadwinner,” the woman told Kofi Adoma.



Responding to why she fell on Father Bernard’s casket when he was lowered into the grave, she said she can’t fathom any other reason apart from wanting to go with the priest.



However, she was extremely behind the people gathered around the priest’s grave and doesn’t know how she got as close to falling on the casket.

“I had told Sister Elizabeth that I wanted to go with Father Bernard due to my many challenges but she rebuked me. I don’t know why I did what I did. Because I was way behind the crowd around the grave. I fell on the casket after they had put flowers on it and I shouted Father Bernard.



“I was very sad because my birthday is coming up and I don’t have anyone to celebrate it with apart from Father.” She added.



A clip of the female sympathizer falling face flat on a coffin screaming “Eii Father Bernard” went viral between March and April 2023.



The late Father Bernard was a Parish Priest of St. John the Baptist Church, Saltpond in the Central Region of Ghana.





The woman behind the viral sound “ FATHER BERNARD “ pic.twitter.com/0ghDY8pBYt — BASE AFRICA TV (@BaseAfricaTV_Gh) May 10, 2023

ABJ/DA